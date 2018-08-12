Donall, Jr, Edmond G, - 58, of Northfield , passed away peacefully on August 10, 2018 with his family by his side at AtlantiCare Medical Center, Atlantic City after a short battle with cancer. Ed graduated from Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque, NJ in 1978. He went to Casino Career Institute for Slot Technician. He worked at both Trump Castle and Trump Marina and Show Boat from 1985 to 2012. Ed loved life and the simple things; roller coasters, game shows, day trips and sheepdogs. Ed's number one love was watching his daughter Christina excel in academics, music and sports. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Ruth Donall. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of thirty years, AnnaMarie "Bambi" Donall; his daughter and number one girl Christina; his brother, Bill and wife Laura; his Uncle Robert and Aunt Eleanor; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm and from 7pm to 9pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Saint Joseph's Cemetery Toms River, NJ. Arrangements are entrusted to and written condolences may be sent to: www.Adams-Perfect.com.
