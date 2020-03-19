Donati, Tracey K. (nee Schwartz), - 49, of Atlantic City, joined her beloved mom in heaven on Sunday, March 15th. Born on November 13, 1970, in Atlantic City, she grew up in Margate and was an area resident all her life. Voted in as "Miss Congeniality" for the 1989 graduating class of Holy Spirit High School, she went on to marry her undeniable soul mate, Michael Donati, in 1994, and two more times just to prove the point! Her ability to communicate with animals was unsurpassed. Anything finned, feathered, or furred held a special place in Tracey's heart. At the age of 12, Tracey was the youngest SCUBA diver ever certified by East Coast Dive Shop, who proclaimed her as "a natural." In her teens, she volunteered at Dr. Newkirk's Veterinary Office in Ventnor. Tracey also practiced as a Vet Tech for several years at Dr. Walk's office. She was an avid defender of all creatures great and small. She completed classes to be licensed as an Animal Control Officer and as an Animal Cruelty Investigator. Tracey created and ran 10MT Acres, an animal rescue on her homestead, where she advocated and became "a voice for the voiceless". Tracey had a contagious smile that could light up a room and a cackle that will be sorely missed. She will always be remembered for her love of family, animals, and nature. Those left to cherish their memories of her are: her daughters, Daisy (Geno) Palumbo, and Lily Donati, both of Mays Landing; her sister, Cynthia (Michael) Cialini of Egg Harbor Township; her brother, Stephen (Christina) Schwartz of Readington Twp, NJ; her father, Stephen Schwartz, Sr. of Margate City; her granddaughter, Francesca Palumbo; and many nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tracey was greeted in Heaven by her mother, Agnes Schwartz. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Atlantic County. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20th from 9-10 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Jerome Ave., Margate. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
