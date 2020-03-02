Donato, Felix R., - 90, of Norhfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was a resident of Brandell Estates where he received compassionate and loving care from all who attended to his well being. He was born on August 17, 1929, in Vineland and raised in Landisville, NJ. He spent much of his younger years maintaining The Donato Brothers Farm along with his father and uncles. He graduated from the University of Miami and he served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Fil's career was with the Internal Revenue Service as a fraud agent for 40 years. Surviving is his loving wife Judith of 31 years, daughters Felicia Carione (Ralph), Ellen Bertonazzi (Carlo), grandchildren Angelina, Regina, Anthony, Philip and a great-grandson Alexander Felix along with nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Ralph and his brother Ralph. Felix was blessed to have lived a fulfilling life for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Felix on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 10 to 12 Noon at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave, Northfield. Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the charity of the donor's choice. To share your fondest memory of Felix please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
