Donchey, Marjorie E., - 87, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away October 27, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Reuben and Elsie Hitchon Edwards. She moved to Cape May in May, 1968 from Englewood Cliffs. She and her husband Elliott ran the M E Donchey Paint and Wallpaper store on Washington Street, later the Cape May Mall. She was a graduate of Olney High School in Philadelphia and the University of Alabama, where she majored in Journalism and was a member of the Journalism honor society, Theta Sigma Phi, later known as Women in Communications. Mrs. Donchey worked several years as editor of publications of the American Sunday School Union. She briefly worked in Public Relations at the Acme Markets, editing the company magazine. Later she was a production editor of college textbooks at J. B. Lippincott Company in Philadelphia and at Prentice-Hall in Englewood Cliffs. Mrs. Donchey also worked for the Press of Atlantic City, retiring in 1996. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Arthur, who lives with his wife, Dawn, and four sons, Andrew, Michael, Adam and James in Egg Harbor Township, and daughter, Amy Donchey, who lives with her husband Lawrence Turmel and son Seth in Alexandria, VA. She was predeceased by her sisters, Doris Redman and Gladys Smyrl. Mrs. Donchey was a member of Soroptimist International of Cape May County, the AARP and the University of Alabama Alumni Association. She also contributed to many humane societies and conservation organizations. A member of the Church of the Advent since 1968, she was a former Sunday School teacher and vestry member. Most recently she was a lector at services. Services will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, NJ 08204. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service will start at 12 noon. Donations may be made to Love of Linda Cancer Trust - PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260, the Church of the Advent or any humane or animal rescue organization. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
-
EHT company starts fundraiser for family of employee killed in fatal crash
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
Shutdown of Oyster Creek plant has surprise stinging consequence
-
Firefighters who admitted to health benefits fraud have withdrawn pension contributions
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
INTERIOR PAINTING BY DAVID Excellent painting at a reasonable price. Very neat, clean and re…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.