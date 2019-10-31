Donchey, Marjorie E., - 87, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away October 27, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Reuben and Elsie Hitchon Edwards. She moved to Cape May in May, 1968 from Englewood Cliffs. She and her husband Elliott ran the M E Donchey Paint and Wallpaper store on Washington Street, later the Cape May Mall. She was a graduate of Olney High School in Philadelphia and the University of Alabama, where she majored in Journalism and was a member of the Journalism honor society, Theta Sigma Phi, later known as Women in Communications. Mrs. Donchey worked several years as editor of publications of the American Sunday School Union. She briefly worked in Public Relations at the Acme Markets, editing the company magazine. Later she was a production editor of college textbooks at J. B. Lippincott Company in Philadelphia and at Prentice-Hall in Englewood Cliffs. Mrs. Donchey also worked for the Press of Atlantic City, retiring in 1996. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Arthur, who lives with his wife, Dawn, and four sons, Andrew, Michael, Adam and James in Egg Harbor Township, and daughter, Amy Donchey, who lives with her husband Lawrence Turmel and son Seth in Alexandria, VA. She was predeceased by her sisters, Doris Redman and Gladys Smyrl. Mrs. Donchey was a member of Soroptimist International of Cape May County, the AARP and the University of Alabama Alumni Association. She also contributed to many humane societies and conservation organizations. A member of the Church of the Advent since 1968, she was a former Sunday School teacher and vestry member. Most recently she was a lector at services. Services will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, NJ 08204. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service will start at 12 noon. Donations may be made to Love of Linda Cancer Trust - PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260, the Church of the Advent or any humane or animal rescue organization. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries