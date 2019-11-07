Donegan, Mary B., - 92, of North Wildwood, and N. Cape May, NJ passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born and raised in S. Philly, PA. She had many interests and donated many hours to RSVP, Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She also volunteered for the Justice Dept, Tax Service for Seniors, Disabled Veterans, Senior Advisory Committee, Earth Day, County Zoo, 4H Club, CCD teacher and EM for her Church. She was an active member of the Wildwood AOH. She worked at many jobs, including AC Press, Apex and Nestor Real Estate, Furniture Sales, US Census, Transparent Prints, and Holy Redeemer in Swainton. She also worked and retired from the Cape May County Adjusters Office in CMCH. She will be sadly missed by her 4 children: Mary Mansfield (James), Kathy Kravitz, Thomas & Ken Donegan (Shelly Schimbeno) & (Chilli). Gigi's 4 Grandchildren: Mary T. Palovcak (George), James E. Mansfield, Jr., Robert Deren (Audrey), Cynthia Malmros (Kent). 9 Great-Grandchildren: Liz Zubert (Mike), Joe Folger (Kristen), James & Mia Mansfield, Kendall & Hayden Malmros, & Raquyaay, Sophia, and Mason Deren. Sisters, Sally Wills & Mary Ellen Stohr (John). Brothers, James, Francis (Debbie), William (Chris) Kenney. Brother-in-law, Harry Powell. Many Powell, Stohr, Wills and Kenney nieces and nephews. Among many friends, Trish Donahue and Leonard Seither. Last Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 @ St. Ann's Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM followed by 11:00 Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of donations/flowers please buy something for yourself. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Breaking
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.