Donegan, Mary B., - 92, of North Wildwood, and N. Cape May, NJ passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born and raised in S. Philly, PA. She had many interests and donated many hours to RSVP, Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She also volunteered for the Justice Dept, Tax Service for Seniors, Disabled Veterans, Senior Advisory Committee, Earth Day, County Zoo, 4H Club, CCD teacher and EM for her Church. She was an active member of the Wildwood AOH. She worked at many jobs, including AC Press, Apex and Nestor Real Estate, Furniture Sales, US Census, Transparent Prints, and Holy Redeemer in Swainton. She also worked and retired from the Cape May County Adjusters Office in CMCH. She will be sadly missed by her 4 children: Mary Mansfield (James), Kathy Kravitz, Thomas & Ken Donegan (Shelly Schimbeno) & (Chilli). Gigi's 4 Grandchildren: Mary T. Palovcak (George), James E. Mansfield, Jr., Robert Deren (Audrey), Cynthia Malmros (Kent). 9 Great-Grandchildren: Liz Zubert (Mike), Joe Folger (Kristen), James & Mia Mansfield, Kendall & Hayden Malmros, & Raquyaay, Sophia, and Mason Deren. Sisters, Sally Wills & Mary Ellen Stohr (John). Brothers, James, Francis (Debbie), William (Chris) Kenney. Brother-in-law, Harry Powell. Many Powell, Stohr, Wills and Kenney nieces and nephews. Among many friends, Trish Donahue and Leonard Seither. Last Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 @ St. Ann's Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM followed by 11:00 Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of donations/flowers please buy something for yourself. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

