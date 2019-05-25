Donio, Roseana Bridget (nee Scola), - 73, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with her family at her side. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. Roseana formerly worked at the Warren E. Elementary School as a secretary. She also worked alongside her husband, Joseph on their farm, where she was the bookkeeper and managed the office. She had a green thumb and loved growing all kinds of produce. Roseana was an animal lover, no matter what kind of animal it was. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph J. Donio, Sr.; her daughter, Jennifer Frederico and her husband Joel; her son Dominic LaSassa (Darlene); her stepchildren, Joseph J. Donio, Jr. and his wife Stacey all of Hammonton, Chrissy Sansone and her husband Chris of Laureldale; Tricia Donio of Hammonton; her sister, Carmela Santora; her brothers, Frank Scola and his wife Joann; BeBe Scola all of Hammonton; her grandchildren, Joel and Jake Frederico, Dominic LaSasso, Dara, Joseph III and Gracie Donio, Anthony and Cierra Sansone; AJ and Milania Mento. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206, Hammonton, where viewings will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 6:00pm - 9:00pm and again on Wednesday, 10:00am - 11:00am. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery., Hammonton. Memorial Donations maybe made to the Hammonton Vol. Fire Company #1, 108 Front Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
