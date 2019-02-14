Donnell, Bruce Glenn, - 71, of Galloway, passed away suddenly at AtlantiCare Hospital on February 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 3, 1948, he was the eldest of "THE BOYS" born to James and Mildred Donnell. Bruce attended The Atlantic City Public School System before joining the United States Army. He worked in various casinos as a cook, the last being Bally's Park Place. Bruce was predeceased by his parents, James & Mildred Donnell; brother & best friend, "Brock" (James); and grandson, Donnell. He leaves to mourn: his daughters Annese Parks & Bria Donnell; granddaughter, Meliyah Parks; and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held 11AM Monday February 18, 2019 at Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church, 423 N. Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Burial in Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, where condolences may be left at www.covingtonfuneralhomes.com
