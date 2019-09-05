Donnelly, Michael J. "Beez", - 62, of Wildwood, Passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Michael is predeceased by his parents, Bud and Alice Donnelly. He is survived by his brother, Robert C. Donnelly and sister, Stacy Donnelly ( Diane). many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Saturday, September 7, 2019, with a calling time from 10 am to 10:45 am at the St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Burial is private. Family requests memorials in his name to the National Hemophilia Foundation. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
