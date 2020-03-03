Donoflio, Nancy R., - 75, of Mays Landing, passed away on March 1, 2020. A lifelong area resident, Nancy worked for many years at the Mill Street Pub and American Recycling. She was predeceased by her son Bobby and her husband, Charles, Sr. She is survived by her son Charles, Jr., "Chuck"; grandchildren Dominic and Angelina; twin sister Lois Grossenbacher, sister Betsy Knight; and numerous nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 6 from 10 AM 12 Noon at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mays Landing Street Hockey, 4020 Drosera Ave., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Donoflio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries