Donohue, Mary Gertrude (nee Taylor), - 85, longtime resident of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away at home, on Sunday, January 6th. Mary was born on February 22, 1933. She enjoyed reading, good food, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Donohue, and her former husband, Robert Onimus. Mary is also predeceased by two brothers and two sisters, and survived by her extended family, including three sisters and a brother. Mary is also survived by her loving partner, Jeffrey Russell, sons Robert and Kenneth Onimus, daughters, Maureen, Deborah, and Wendy, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a great granddaughter expected in July of this year. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 1st, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by an 11:00am Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Rc, 1421 New Rd., Northfield, NJ 08225. Flowers are welcome. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
