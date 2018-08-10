DONOVAN, Patricia Burns, - 89, went to the Glory of God on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 in New Jersey. Born on January 10, 1029 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Charlotte Warren Burns. Most recently of the Villas, NJ, she also resided in Cape May, West Cape May, and the Philadelphia area. Patricia earned her bachelor's degree from Saint Joseph's College in 1963, and her master's degree from Villanova University in 1976. She worked in education as a social studies teacher, a guidance counselor, and a principal. She was certified by the National Board of Certified Counselors (NBCC). She was listed in Who's Who of the East and in Who's Who Among Human Service Professions. Patricia was a parishioner of Saint Raymond's Catholic Church in the Parish of Saint John Neumann. She was devoted to Our Lady, the Virgin Mary and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed spending time with her children, cooking, gardening, sailing, going to the beach, and swimming in the ocean, sometimes even in the dead of winter. Surviving are four children: Christina Keenan (Gus, predeceased) Biddle, Sean O'Brien Donovan, Joseph McCarthy 'Mac' (Christine) Donovan, and Roberta Antoinette (Jimmie) Nuss, four grandchildren: Anna Biddle Lunan, Imogene, Natalie, and Conrad Nuss, two great grandchildren: Henry and John Grafton Lunan, one brother: Jack Warren Burns, and numerous nephews and nieces. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am on Monday August 13th at Saint John of God Catholic Church, 680 Town Bank Road in North Cape May with Father Ernest Soprano as celebrant. Friends may call at the church from 10 to 11 am prior to the service. Interment will follow immediately at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Road in Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mary Immaculate, 400 State Street, Elmer, NJ 08318. Online condolences may be expressed at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
