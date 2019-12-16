Dooley, James Stanley, - 79, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Brigantine, New Jersey, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born January 2, 1940, to Stanley A. and Anna E. Dooley (nee Wilson) in Vincentown, NJ. Jim was born into a sprawling, blended and remarkable family, spending his formative years in Atlantic City, NJ. He attended Atlantic City High School and later honorably served in the United States Navy. After his discharge from the Navy, Jim eventually returned to Atlantic City and joined the Atlantic City Police Department in 1965. He received many awards and commendations during his long and distinguished career. In particular, Jim was a lead Detective during the investigation of the murder of ACPD K-9 Officer Burke in 1970. He continued to investigate the case for more than 20 years, never relenting. In 1990 the defendant was arrested, tried and convicted using the investigation and evidence Jim maintained for 2 decades. Jim retired from ACPD at the rank of Captain in 1993. Jim enjoyed traveling to Disney World with his wife, children and grandchildren. He seldom missed a practice, game, race or any other event in which his children or grandchildren were competing. He had many hobbies including taking care of his fish tanks, reading, exercising, working around his house and always lending a hand for projects with his children and grandchildren. Jim had a love of music, particularly music from the 1950's. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. Jim was predeceased by his parents as well as many of his extended family, including brothers, William and Thomas as well as sisters, Marietta and Joan. Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his 5 grandchildren who were the loves of his life. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Lois; his sons, Eric (Kim), and Daren (Bridget), and daughter, Cherlynn Nichols (Craig); grandchildren, Delaney Rose and Patrick James Dooley, Kayla Marie and Robert Dean Nichols, and Ella Jaymes Dooley. He is also survived by his sisters, Gloria, Catherine, his brother, John and brothers-in-law, Frank DeFeo (Maryann) and Louis DeFeo (Barbara). Jim will be missed by his best friend Ed Jacobs and his wife Linda, his many nieces, nephews, cousins and faithful dog, Cali. Visitation will be at Assumption Church, 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ on December 19, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00am followed by a funeral Mass at 11AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FACES 4 Autism, 2900 Fire Road Suite 101B, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. www.faces4autism.org. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
