Dooley, Thomas P., - of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2018. Although he succumbed after a long fight with cancer, he lost neither his spirit nor his sense of humor. A retired longtime educator and lifeguard, he was quick with a story, willing to lend a helping hand, and a loyal friend to an entertaining cast of characters. Born September 18,1944 in Mt. Holly, he spent formative years in Atlantic City, where a highlight was "making the Beach Patrol"; he navigated a return each summer for the following four decades. After completing postgraduate work at the University of Pittsburgh, he also shared a lifelong love of learning, literature and teaching. Some of his proudest moments were when he saved multiple lives, or empowered others to do the same by instructing CPR and other critical lifesaving skills. He had saltwater in his veins, and he enjoyed retirement kayaking on the Halifax River, helping his son restore an old surf boat, buying his grandsons birthday surfboards, or just sitting quietly with binoculars watching the flow of life. He is survived by his son Blaine, daughter-in-law Brooke, and beloved grandsons Finlay and William, all of the Isle of Palms, SC. He is also survived by brothers James and John, and sisters Gloria and Catherine. The youngest child of a sprawling, blended and remarkable family, he is preceded in death by his father Stanley Dooley and mother, Anna (WiIson), as well as many beloved brothers and sisters. Services will be private, but a beachside celebration of life will be held early summer of 2019. Donations can be made in his name to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (cholangiocarcinoma.org) or the Surfrider Foundation (surfrider.org), and remembrances or funny stories are most surely welcomed at https://www.forevermissed.com/thomas-patrick-dooley/#about
