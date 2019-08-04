Doren, Jane Hartman (nee Yochim), - of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Shore Medical Center. Jane was born in Philadelphia on December 22, 1923, to Francis and Mary Frances (Fitzgerald) Yochim. She lived and raised her family in Cheltenham, PA before moving to Ocean City where she lived happily for many years at The Shores at Wesley Manor and was known for her smile and cheerleader activities. She was predeceased by her parents, husbands William F. Hartman (1969) and George S. Doren (1998); brothers Francis, Joseph, and Edward Yochim; and lifelong friends, Gloria and Howard Ewan. She is survived by her loving children, Jane Frankel (Ben) of North Wales, PA, William (Therese) of Atlanta, GA, David (Alene) of Ocean City, NJ, and stepchildren Kevin Doren (Melanie), Joan Jackson (Dale), and Todd Doren (Lynelle). She is also survived by the lights of her life, her seven granddaughters: Colleen, Lauren, Alexis, Joanna, Leah, Allison, and Caroline and three great-grandchildren. Jane was a long-time active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Ocean City, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and donating many hours to the Ecumenical Council, Clothes Closet, and Food Cupboard. Jane was an avid bridge player, an adventurous traveler, and a skilled conversationalist. Her travels took her throughout the U.S., across Europe, and to Egypt where she went camel-riding in her eighties, but her heart belonged to Paris, which she visited many times over the years. Jane had a special gift for starting conversations with total strangers who quickly became close friends. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 40th St. & Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fellowship Fund at the Shores at Wesley Manor. Condolences to the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
