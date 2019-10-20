Dosch, Rosemary Hanahoe, - 89, of Margate, died at home on October 18, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church on Wednesday, October 23 at 11AM with her son presiding. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Visitation will begin at 10AM the day of the funeral at Blessed Sacrament Church. Rosemary was born in Pittston, PA, on February 26, 1930 to Michael and Mary Hanahoe. She graduated West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School in 1947 and went on to earn a degree in math from Rosemount College in 1951. She worked as a mathematician with the Typhoon, the largest analog computer at that time, at the Naval Air Development Center in Johnsville, PA, where she met her husband Victor. They married May 16, 1953, at Transfiguration Church, West Philadelphia. They moved to Margate in 1962, raising five children and loving three grandchildren. She taught math and computers at Egg Harbor Township High School 1983-90. They both volunteered at St. Bonaventure Indian Mission in Thoreau, NM, 1990-91. She was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society, Birthright, Catholic College Women, CCD, Great Books, and a long-time facilitator of Scripture studies. Rosemary is survived by Victor, her loving husband of 66 years, her sister Dr. Ann Hines, children Anne Marie (Jim) Ward, Patricia Hanahoe-Dosch and Rev. Michael Dosch, grandchildren Christopher (Nicole) Flynn, Mary Pap and Gwendolyn Ward, and great-grandchildren Kathleen and Thomas Flynn. She is preceded in death by her parents Michael and Mary Hanahoe, her brother Girard Hanahoe, and her children Kathleen and David. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Holy Trinity Parish. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
