Dougherty, Edward J., - 78, of Richmond, VA, passed away June 21, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, to the late Francis and Ethel Dougherty, he grew up in East Falls and lived in the Philadelphia area for many years. He also spent many happy years in Ocean City, NJ. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria. He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Dougherty and Kathryn Kreck (Michael); three grandchildren, Charlie, Allison and Meredith; sister-in-law, Gail Williams; and several nieces and nephews. He joined the Marines after graduating from Roman Catholic High School and retired after a successful career with UPS. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, June 28th from 9-10 am at the St. Augustine Catholic Church 1310 Ocean Avenue, Ocean City NJ where A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Condolences to the family can be received at blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, 7507 Standish Pl., Rockville, MD.

