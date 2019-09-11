Dougherty, Grace M. (nee Schaible), - 94, of Hammonton, passed away September 5, 2019. Born in North Philadephia, formerly of Barrington, Grace resided in Hammonton since 1975. Grace worked at Whitehall Labs in Hammonton until her retirement. She enjoyed dancing, sports, movies, the beach, social gatherings, swimming, hiking, ice skating. Predeceased by her husband Bob and son Craig, Grace is survived by her son Bob and wife Brenda.3 grandchildren Robert and wife Nicole, Jennifer, Toni and her husband Lee. 4 great-grandchildren Craig, Cole, Cade, Quinn. There were nieces and nephews scattered around the country Phila., VA, NJ, Bucks Co., Media, TX., New Orleans, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11 AM at the St. James Lutheran Church Folsom, NJ 1341 Mays Landing Road. Visitation from 1030 11 AM at the church. Interment immediately to follow in the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. James Lutheran Church 1341 Mays Landing Road Folsom, NJ 08037 Condolences:www.landolfihammonton.com
