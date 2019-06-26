Dougherty, Joanne F., - 82, of Egg Harbor Twp., "MommaJo" Grew her wings on Monday, June 24th, 2019. She accomplished many things, but her best was being a mother. A+ rating. She is survived by all who loved her. COL. Paul D. Dougherty (Ret) (Leah), Denise Ann Dougherty-Speranze, Donna Marie Hewitt, her "favorite child"- Donna's husband Bob (birds of a feather). She adored her grandchildren Frankie Speranze (Emily), Andrew and Matthew Sawyer, Amanda and Andrea Hewitt, Nathaniel and Alex Greenwood, Marcus Saroa, And her most loved fluffies Ginger, Shennanigans, and Finnegan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Friday, June 28th 10-10:45am at St. Joseph Church, 606 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Funeral Mass 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joanne's name to ASPCA. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
