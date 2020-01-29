Dougherty, Joseph "Joe Doc" Philip, - 84, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Philip and Helen (Colbert) Dougherty. He was the devoted husband of Anita D. (DiStefano) Dougherty whom he married on June 30, 1972. Joseph was a graduate of South Catholic High School in Philadelphia, PA. Following graduation, he bravely served his country in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the cold war. Joseph worked many years as a bell captain at the Valley Forge Hilton in King of Prussia, PA where he was happy to meet celebrities on occasion. He then moved to Brigantine and worked in security for over 30 years at the Trump Plaza where he crossed paths with Donald Trump. Joe Doc was a huge Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He will always be remembered for being a strong, loving, caring, humble and down to earth gentleman as well as a wonderful father and husband. He will be greatly missed and affectionately remembered by his wife; Anita Dougherty, sons; William (Linda) DiFilippis, Joseph (Cassandra) Dougherty, Jr., grandson; Billy DiFilippis, granddaughter; Cayley Dougherty, brother; John (Janice) Dougherty, sister; Marge Dougherty. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother; Philip Dougherty, and his sister; Helen Sweeney. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joseph's Life Celebration. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 331 8th St. South, Brigantine, NJ 08203 at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 am to 10:50 am followed by a eulogy. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Joseph please go to www.keatesplum.com . Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
