Dougherty, Marcella C., - 53, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospice on Thursday, November 15, 2018 with her husband at her side. Born in York, PA she resided in Hammonton for over 25 years. Marcy was a retail associate at Macy's Department Store in the Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing, NJ. She is predeceased by her father, Nelson Leroy Stahl and her brother-in-law, The Honorable Allen J. Littlefield. Marcy is survived by her loving husband Thomas A. Dougherty; her adoring children, Austin and Rachael; her sister, Kimberly Apostle (Tobias Sr.) and their children, Tobias Jr, Theodore, Samantha; and Jacob of Williamstown; her mother-in-law and father-in- law, Carmella and Tom Dougherty of Blue Anchor, her sisters-in-law, Karen Littlefield and her sons, Matt and Michael of Hammonton; Colleen Dougherty (Richard) and their children Chloe and Connor of Montclair, her brothers-in-law, Kevin Dougherty and Frank Mazza and their children, Andrew and Donovan of Folsom; and her mother, Colleen Stahl of Cedar Brook. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
