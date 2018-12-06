Dougherty, Maureen P. , - 70, peacefully passed away on December 2, 2018. She is the dear daughter of the late John and Kay Dougherty; devoted mother of Kitty Fowler and her husband Joby, and Christian Scheuerman and his wife Christy; cherished Mimi of Lilly, Jack, and Grady Fowler, Paige, Cooper, and Samuel Scheuerman. Maureen was born in Vineland, NJ and grew up in Mays Landing and Margate, NJ. She attended the Overbrook School in Philadelphia and graduated from Rosemont College in 1970. She received her law degree from Seton Hall University in 1979 and a Masters in Taxation from New York University. She worked for several firms in the Morris County, NJ area and also was in private practice for several years. She was the first woman nominated to serve as a judge on the New Jersey Tax Court. After she stepped down in 1998, she taught undergraduate and graduate courses in Taxation at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Babson College and most recently at Nova Southeastern. Maureen loved her work and was highly regarded by her clients and students. She was brilliant, beautiful, a fierce mother, a devoted grandmother and a friend to many. The family will receive friends in the Church of The Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road, Timonium, MD on Monday, December 10, 2018 from 10:00am-11:00am , where funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11:00AM. Interment Private. A guest register is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
