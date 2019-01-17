Dougherty, Rose Lily (Diana), - 79, of Somers Point, NJ passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, January 14, 2019 after a very brief illness of Leukemia. Rose was born on Dec. 5th, 1939 in the Bronx, NY to Enrico and Yolanda Diana. Rose was one of ten children. After high school Rose went to work at NY Bell as a Telephone operator, where she received many accommodations for outstanding customer service. She then became a full time homemaker and mother to her four beautiful children. Rose leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 39 years, Francis Dougherty. Her children, Daniel (Miriam) Boudreau, Diana (Frank) Dougherty, Joann (John) Fahy and Steven (Maita) Boudreau, from her first marriage to Daniel Boudreau, Sr. and a step-daughter Maryann Pauciello. Her grandchildren, Brandon (Sara) and Jason Dougherty, Amanda Pauciello, Kerri (Brian), Colin & Dylan Fahy, Danny and Katie Boudreau, as well as beloved great grandchildren. Rose was well known for her love of singing, dancing and cooking highlighted by her famous eggplant parmigiana. She was friends with everyone she met and never had an unkind word to say. Services will held 11am on Friday, January 18th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ with a viewing beginning at 10am. Burial to follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
