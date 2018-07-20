Dougherty Storcella, Dolores Mary, - of Margate, passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 just before her 88th birthday. Dolores was born to parents Cornelius (Doc) Dougherty, Esq. and Patricia Black Dougherty on July 14, 1930, in Atlantic City. She grew up with her sister Phyllis Ann Dougherty Cataldi (predeceased) and attended Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. She was married to Anthony Storcella (predeceased) of Trenton, NJ and resided for many years in Yardley, PA. Dolores retired from the State of New Jersey and was an avid bowler, loved playing Bridge, attending the theatre and volunteered for the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Dolores is survived by her son, Christopher Dougherty Storcella (Karen Marie Koptic); her most precious granddaughter, Shannon Frances Storcella; her nephew, James Dougherty Cataldi (Monica Minore), their two children Amelia Mae and Aidan Dougherty; her niece Patricia Cataldi Malitas (Dino Malitas), their three children Madeline Grace, Annabelle Hope, and Alexandra Faith, all of whom Dolores held a special place in her heart. A mass in Dolores' honor, along with the scattering of her ashes, will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
