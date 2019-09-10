Dougherty, William B. "Doc", III, - 59 years young, of Weymouth, exited from this world at his home surrounded by loved ones on September 6, 2019. After graduating from Oakcrest High School in 1978, Bill became a proud member of IUPAT District Council 21 Local 1955. He was honored by the union as #1 top apprentice in the national Competition in 1978. Bill was an avid hunter & fisherman. He enjoyed watching all Philadelphia sports teams but he loved his EAGLES the most. In his younger years Bill competed and won many events with his beloved pony Bullwinkle. William is predeceased by his parents William B. Dougherty, Jr. and Margaret (Née Van Leer). His granddaughter Faye Rodriguez and nephew Cody Evans. He is survived by his wife Adriane Farley of Weymouth, his daughters Shannon (Bruce Whitman) and grandchildren Taylor Allender and Brucie Whitman of Georgetown, DE; Danielle (Niko Rodriguez) and granddaughter Alani Rose Rodriguez of Glassboro, and his 2 fur babies Riley & Roxie. He is also survived by his three siblings, sister Donna Evan of Weymouth, nephews Ryan Evans and Shamus Evans; brother, Robert Dougherty (Colleen) of Philadelphia PA, and sister Patricia Siciliano (Ron) of Edgewater, FL and nephew Justin Siciliano. He also leaves behind many extended family and friends that he loved very much. A viewing will be held from 6pm-8pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfunealhome.com
Most Popular
-
After pedestrian death, EHT residents frustrated with pike lighting
-
Atlantic City is getting a supermarket. Can the resort keep it?
-
'Celebrate America Parade' coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday
-
UPDATE: Second power outage resolved in Cape May County
-
State finds Pleasantville schools' half-days too short
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.