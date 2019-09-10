Dougherty, William B. "Doc", III, - 59 years young, of Weymouth, exited from this world at his home surrounded by loved ones on September 6, 2019. After graduating from Oakcrest High School in 1978, Bill became a proud member of IUPAT District Council 21 Local 1955. He was honored by the union as #1 top apprentice in the national Competition in 1978. Bill was an avid hunter & fisherman. He enjoyed watching all Philadelphia sports teams but he loved his EAGLES the most. In his younger years Bill competed and won many events with his beloved pony Bullwinkle. William is predeceased by his parents William B. Dougherty, Jr. and Margaret (Née Van Leer). His granddaughter Faye Rodriguez and nephew Cody Evans. He is survived by his wife Adriane Farley of Weymouth, his daughters Shannon (Bruce Whitman) and grandchildren Taylor Allender and Brucie Whitman of Georgetown, DE; Danielle (Niko Rodriguez) and granddaughter Alani Rose Rodriguez of Glassboro, and his 2 fur babies Riley & Roxie. He is also survived by his three siblings, sister Donna Evan of Weymouth, nephews Ryan Evans and Shamus Evans; brother, Robert Dougherty (Colleen) of Philadelphia PA, and sister Patricia Siciliano (Ron) of Edgewater, FL and nephew Justin Siciliano. He also leaves behind many extended family and friends that he loved very much. A viewing will be held from 6pm-8pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfunealhome.com

