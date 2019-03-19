Douglas, Dolores C., - 67, of Atlantic City, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Health Center at Galloway, surrounded by her family. She was born November 11, 1951, in Atlantic City, to Emma (Evans) and James Harris. She is predeceased by her parents; daughter, Rhonda Renee (Reds) Harris and brother, Duane Edward Harris. She leaves to cherish fond memories: her loving husband of 36 years, George Douglas; daughter and best friend, Janice Douglas; grandchildren, Nakia Stephens, Nadi and Shakur Harris, Yaminah Butler, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is survived by: brother, David D. Harris (Patricia) Powder of Springs, GA; sister, Donna E. Espinosa (David) of Hammonton, NJ; brother, Dwight Harris of Atlantic City, NJ; brother, Dean Harris (Arlene) of Philadelphia, PA. When I think about my mom, I think about the things she loves. Anyone that really knew her she was an Eagles fan, loved the music of Luther Vandross, and enjoyed food. The foods she enjoyed most were fried chicken, pretzels and a vanilla ice cream cone with carmel from Main Event. Those are just some of the things she loved but what she did with her life showed just how much she loved and was loved by others. As a member of St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, she taught Sunday school and read during services. She loved to travel and vacation every year. Her favorite was Oasis of the Seas. She enjoyed going out to eat and movies with her friends. My mom loved to read and was a member of several book clubs. She would spend her summers on the beach relaxing on her favorite beach (Chicken Bone Beach). My mom had a deep love for God and prayed often. She would read a verse from the Bible every morning. She also had a deep love for her family and friends. Anyone who met her knew she had a kind, caring heart, and would do anything for the people she cared about. She always tried to make sure everyone felt loved and cared for. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
