Dovi-D'Imperio, Judith, - 77, of Villas, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in Camden and formerly of Philadelphia, Judith summered in the area from 1990 until moving here in 1997. She was married to her husband, David D'Imperio, Jr, for 19 years. Judith retired as a Budget Director for the City of Philadelphia, was a parishioner at St. John Neumann Parish and was active with Animal Outreach of Cape May and The Humane Society. Judith is survived by her husband David D'Imperio, Jr, step-daughter Kathryn Marie VanDruff (Justin), grandchildren Natalie and Olivia VanDruff, brother Joseph Dovi, sister-in-law Jean Dovi, nephew Christopher Dovi and grand-nephew Logan Dovi. She is predeceased by her parents, Angelo and Florence Dovi, and brother Charles Dovi. A funeral service for Judith will be held at 1 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Our Lady Star of Sea, 525 Washington Avenue, Cape May; friends may call prior to service from 12:30 -1 pm. Memorial donations can be made in Judith's memory to Animal Outreach of Cape May, 600 Park Blvd, Unit #3, W Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
