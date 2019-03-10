Dowdell, Randi James, - 65, of Galloway, NJ went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he was the loving son of John Dowdell and the late Margaret (Wagner) Dowdell. Randi was owner and operator of Jeeves Transit and chauffeured many clients around the local tri-state area. Before starting his own business, he worked as a chauffeur for Brandall Estates and as a commercial truck driver for over 25 years at Weinstein Supply and Douglass Industries. Randi was a 1971 graduate of Mainland Regional High School. He was the former secretary of the Pleasantville Yacht Club and enjoyed sailing, fishing, going to the beach and playing guitar. Not only was he a Phillies fan, Randi enjoyed history, sharing stories of his travels, and making people laugh and smile with his jovial presence. Randi will be missed and fondly remembered by his father, John Dowdell, daughter, Nicole Dowdell (Donald Gamsjager), brother, Christopher Dowdell (Teresa Smith), sisters Linda Erskine, and Marie Johnson (Norman), nieces and nephews and many friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Randi's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Coastal Christian, 801 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226 at 11:00am. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Randi's name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Randi, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
