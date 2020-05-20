Dowling, Edward , - 88, of Mays Landing, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was surrounded by his sons and beloved wife of 66 years, Nancy. He is survived by Nancy (Gernert), four sons, Edward (Christie), William "Bud", Robert, Jeff (Patti), 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, his brothers John & Robert and sisters Betsy & Joan. His faith was an important part of his life. Ed and Nancy were members of Estell Manor Community Church. He joined the Navy in 1951 and served our country in the Korean war. He was a graduate of Garden State Bible School, established a church bus ministry at Ocean City Baptist Church and Mainland Baptist Church. He served in his church as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, and Youth Group leader and bus driver. He was a member of The New Jersey Beach Buggy Association and loved to fish. He worked for Wheaton Plastics in Millville where he was a machinist and had the most organized garage and shop. Services will be private with burial at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Estell Manor Community Church, 146 Cumberland Ave, Estell Manor, NJ 08319 (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).

