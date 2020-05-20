Dowling, Edward , - 88, of Mays Landing, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was surrounded by his sons and beloved wife of 66 years, Nancy. He is survived by Nancy (Gernert), four sons, Edward (Christie), William "Bud", Robert, Jeff (Patti), 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, his brothers John & Robert and sisters Betsy & Joan. His faith was an important part of his life. Ed and Nancy were members of Estell Manor Community Church. He joined the Navy in 1951 and served our country in the Korean war. He was a graduate of Garden State Bible School, established a church bus ministry at Ocean City Baptist Church and Mainland Baptist Church. He served in his church as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, and Youth Group leader and bus driver. He was a member of The New Jersey Beach Buggy Association and loved to fish. He worked for Wheaton Plastics in Millville where he was a machinist and had the most organized garage and shop. Services will be private with burial at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Estell Manor Community Church, 146 Cumberland Ave, Estell Manor, NJ 08319 (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Gov. Phil Murphy announces Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
Chuck Betson dies; longtime local sports personality was 68
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.