Dowling, James, Sr., - 69, of Mays Landing, passed away on May 10, 2019. He was born in Phila, PA and as a young boy moved to Mays Landing and lived most of his life in South Jersey. In 1966 at the age of 17 Jimmy enlisted in the US Army and served for 4 years. During his time of service Jimmy did a Tour of Vietnam from February of 1968 - February of 1969. As a Vietnam Veteran his sacrifice caused a life of torment and pain, and although it haunted him, he was very patriotic and was very proud to be an American. Jimmy was a very talented Carpenter and in a true sense a "Jack of All Trades", there was nothing he couldn't build or fix. He was an outdoors man that enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and playing horseshoes. He was a big NASCAR fan and also enjoyed watching football and baseball. He loved his children and grandchildren and was very proud of them. He is predeceased by his companion of 30 yrs Joyce Seelman, he loved her dearly and was very devoted to her and through her very lengthy illness was her sole caregiver. His parents John Dowling Sr. and Marie (Kappe) Dowling, his sisters Denise Fleck and Catherine Wickward and his brother John Dowling Jr. He is survived by his children James "Chuckie" Dowling Jr. (Michelle), Teresa Dowling Flippen, and Christina Dowling (Dawn Christopher), his grandchildren Amanda and Allyson Dowling and Daniel and DJ Flippen, his loving brother & best friend Thomas Dowling (Barb Aiken) and his loving nephew & friend James M. Kinsey III, his sisters Marie Champion (Dan), Patricia Theriault, and Anna Mae Butch (Jim) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ on Saturday, June 1st at 11am at the pavilion . Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.