DOWLING, MARY LOU, - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, returned to her heavenly home in the early morning hours of August 14th, 2018 after a valiant fight against several illnesses. Her devotion and firm belief in God, along with her family and dogs, supported her in her struggle and gave her the ultimate peace with the Lord. Mary Lou was born on November 10th, 1937 in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City. She was the oldest of four children and always made it clear to everyone that she was the boss and very much in charge. She was always protective of her family, especially her brothers and sister. Mary Lou was very versatile. She worked both as a seamstress at Botany 500 and also at Wheaton's Plastic in Mays Landing. At the age of 39, Mary Lou started her nursing career at Atlantic City Medical Center and saved many lives while comforting numerous families. Many of her fellow co-workers and nurses became life-long friends. Mary Lou was full of spunk and always the life of the party. She loved to eat and entertain. Her laughter was infectious and anyone who knew her would tell you she was someone you could never forget. Mary Lou was a devout Catholic and was very proud of the time she served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. You would rarely see her without her rosaries in hand. One of her greatest joys in life was her niece Bella, who we all know was the primary reason Mary Lou happily retired from nursing to spend time with Bella. She is predeceased by her mother Isabel (Iaconelli) Herold, brothers Edward King and Joseph Herold, as well as Uncle Floyd Shelmadine. Mary Lou will be dearly missed by her loved ones. She is survived by her sister Janet Herold (Charlie Miltenberger), niece Bella Herold, and her precious dogs. She will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Mary Lou Dowling 12:45PM Tuesday, afternoon, August 21, 2018 at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue in Atlantic City. (Parking in rear of church off Georgia Avenue). A viewing for family and friends will take place to pay final respects from 11:00AM to 12:45PM at the church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at the Atlantic City Cemetery Pleasantville following Mass. Mary Lou's Favorite color was yellow. Anyone attending, if possible, wear something with some yellow to honor her memory. The family would like to thank the staff at Shore Memorial Hospital and Holy Redeemer, especially Theresa and Yolanda, who over the last year of Mary Lou's life brightened up her day with their visits. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude's Hospital or the Atlantic County Humane Society. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
