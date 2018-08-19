DOWLING, MARY LOU, - 80, of Ventnor City, NJ, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Complete Funeral Arrangements will appear in the Monday, August 20, 2018 edition of the Press. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

