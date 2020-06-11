Downes, Sarah A. (nee Napoliello), - 70, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully Sunday June 7, 2020 at her home. Sarah was born and raised in Phila. PA and moved to Hammonton 14 years ago along with her loving brother Pasquale Napoliello. She graduated from West Catholic Girls High School 1967. After graduating from college Sarah went on to work for Price Waterhouse in Phila. PA. She was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish and participated in the choir. Sarah served as the recording secretary and the producer of the month news letter for the Traditions at Blueberry Ridge. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Rose Napoliello and brother Pasquale Napoliello. She is survived by her two nephews David Napoliello (Jennifer) and Michael Napoliello (JiJi) and her great nieces and nephews, Christian Isabella, Nico, Michael and Tina. Services and burial will be held privately for the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Downes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries