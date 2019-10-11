Doyle, Donna L. (nee Ferguson), - 74, of Marmora, was surrounded by her family when she left this earth to be in the presence of her precious Lord and savior on October 10 at her Marmora home. Doyle was a nurse and dedicated her life to the service of others through geriatric care, and later on became a teacher for aspiring nurse's aides. A native of Havertown, Pennsylvania, she graduated Haverford High School in 1963, and went on to graduate from Northeastern Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. In the beginning of her career, Doyle was a nurse in a hospital setting but ultimately went into long-term care where she was a director of nursing, and later an administrator; her most recent position was as Director of Assisted Living at The Shores of Wesley Manor in Ocean City. In retirement, Doyle was an instructor for Certified Nursing Assistants at Courthouse Convalescent Center; she truly had a passion for caring for the residents and connecting with the staff. The church was an important part of her life as she was an active member in the congregation of Sea Isle United Methodist Church, where she oversaw and personally tended to the Community Food Cupboard in partnership with her husband. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Frank; her children, Melissa Doyle-Waid & Travis Waid, of Sea Isle City, Frank and Nicole Doyle of West Chester, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Abby Waid, Gabrielle Waid, Micah Waid, Mackenzie Doyle and Grace Doyle and a sister, Dorothy Block, of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Cape May Courthouse; she was predeceased by her parents, Eleanor and Robert Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Sea Isle United Methodist Church Food Cupboard or Beautification Project at 4100 Central Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. A calling time with the family will be held at 10:00 followed by a funeral service on Saturday at 11:00 at Sea Isle City United Methodist Church in Sea Isle City. Burial will be at Seaside Cemetery in Palermo. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
