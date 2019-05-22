Doyle, Frances Marie, - 74, of Atlantic City, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Frances, affectionately known as Frannie, Mommy and Mom Mom, was born in Ventnor and raised in Atlantic City. She met Tim, her husband of 52 years and the love of her life, when he was visiting the shore from Ohio in the summer of 1966. Unable to resist the charms of a true "Jersey Girl", Tim decided to stay at the shore and start a life with Frannie rather than return to Ohio, and, as they say, the rest is history. Frannie loved traveling throughout Europe and jokingly referred to our family as the Griswolds, after the movie family whose vacations are filled with hilarious and occasionally embarrassing incidents. She was a caring and loyal friend who remained close to her group of childhood friends, many of whom she had known for over 70 years, up until the time of her death. She was the most loving, devoted and protective mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, whom she referred to as her "doll babies." Her greatest pleasure was being surrounded by her adoring family, preferably over a home-cooked Italian meal that ended with her famous cheesecake. Survivors include her husband, Tim; her children, Kelly Pino (Natale), Tim Doyle (Holly) and Cristin Bolsinger (Markus); her grandchildren, Franzi, Lily, Willow and Kati; and her sister, Michele Eplan. Frannie was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Frances Garofola. We were all blessed to have her in our lives and will miss her every day. The family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension and Right Heart Failure Program at Brigham & Women's Hospital at https://give.brighamandwomens.org/. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
