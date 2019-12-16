Doyle, John L. "Jack", - 87, of Bainbridge, GA, formerly of Atlantic City, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Ivey Funeral Home of Bainbridge, GA is assisting the family with arrangements. www.iveyfuneral.com
