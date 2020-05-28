Doyle, Thomas Patrick, - of Pleasantville, passed away quietly on Sunday morning May 24, 2020. At age 87, anyone who knew our father would know that doing anything quietly was just not his way. The strongest man we knew, he lived life by his own rules, plain and simple. Brilliant in his ability to assess a problem and find or create a way to fix it. Though, as good as he was with his hands, he was even better with his family. Poppy, as he was known to all, had an undeniable ability to bring smiles and laughter to his 3 children, their spouses, 11 grandchildren, and 9 (soon to be 10) great children. Poppy was a man among men, an extraordinary gentleman, a fierce protector of those down on their luck and a super hero to those with no voice. He raised his entire family to fight injustice, protect and appreciate the environment, defend the wellbeing of animals and life in every form. He urgently instilled in us our responsibility to do what was right and never turn our backs on those in need. He was not a fancy man, but nonetheless a King to all who knew him. He was a rare combination, this Poppy person, with a fearless ability to grab life by the lapels and bravely forge forward. We knew, without a doubt, he lived only to share every single thing he had with his family. A proud survivor of more than 20 medical miracles and anomalies, we are certain that Poppy doubled his life expectancy because he simply refused to give in and leave us. Aside from the deep and unwavering love he had for his family, who are truly saddened at this time, the CEO of Breyers, Friendly's Ice cream, Golden Corral and the NJ Lottery are also inconsolable due to this devastating loss. The incredibly proud father of James Patrick Doyle and his wife Teresa, Scott Doyle and his wife Alisa, Jessica (Doyle) Connor and her husband Jack. An obnoxious braggart of his grandchildren, Bonnie (Doyle) Robertson and her husband Keith, Sean Doyle and Jaclyn Wyrwas, Samantha Connor, Samantha Doyle (Doyle) Fensterbush and her Husband Shawn, Christina (Doyle) Sica and her husband Angelo, Katherine (Doyle) McMullen and her husband Tom, Katie (Connor) Gerber and her husband Ernie, John Connor, Kaitlyn Doyle, Stephen Connor, and predeceased by his grandchild Joseph Doyle. Poppy and the twinkle in his eyes will be sadly missed by his great grandchildren, Cory, Will, Olivia, Emily, Madison S., Mackenzie, Morgan, Madison C. and Jonathan. Now listen to what I'm telling you... until we meet again, from the bottom of our hearts we love you Poppy, you are the best! Now go check your numbers! Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
