Drane, William Emberson, - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, died on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 after a life well lived. Bill was born to Leonora (nee Evans) and Emmett Drane. He grew up in Rutledge, PA, and graduated from Ridley Twp. High School. Bill served in the Navy in WWII on a destroyer in China and returned to graduate from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster. He was a sales representative for Champion Spark Plug Company before owning South Jersey Auto Supply. Bill had a wonderful retirement on his farm and in Champions Gate, Florida, as a snowbird. He had a lot of wisdom behind his humor, and dearly loved his family, his dog Cody, and the Phillies. He was a man of faith and a member of Central United Methodist Church for over 40 years, singing in the choir for 25 years. He is survived by the love of his life, Joanne and three daughters, Deborah Lippi, Jennifer (Michael) Trivers, and Amy (Chris) Murray. He will also be missed by his five grandchildren, Drew Lippi, Tiffany and Tristin Trivers, and Casey and William Murray. A celebration service for Bill's life will be Saturday, July 21st, at Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave, Linwood, NJ 08221, at 11:00am preceded by a visitation at church beginning at 9:00am. Interment at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bill's memory to Central UMC, Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.
