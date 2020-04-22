Draper, Norman R., - 73, of Atlantic City, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Meadowview Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness. He was born in Atlantic City on August 1, 1946, to Elmer and Marion (Johnson) Draper. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1965 and received his BA from Stockton State College in 1973. Norman was a followed in his father's footsteps as a dedicated member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol for 51 years, retiring as a Captain in 2015. Elmer instilled in him the pride of what a lifeguard should be, the appreciation of the simple grandeur of the Atlantic Ocean that so many take for granted and the desire to ensure the safety of all who visited the shore as their protector and an ambassador of Atlantic City. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force National Guard from 1967 to 1971, including active duty in Korea beginning in 1968. Norman was an English teacher at Atlantic City High School from 1978 thru 2003, as well as coaching cross country. He initiated and oversaw the school's radio station. He was more than a teacher to the students of Atlantic City; he was a father figure to some, a coach to others, and a mentor to adulthood for all those fortunate enough to know him throughout his teaching career. He was also a well-known A.C. Boardwalk Runner, involved in the racing community for many years, who personally ran in more than 45 marathons locally, in New York City and in Boston. Music was an important part of his life, whether playing his guitar and singing at open mic venues or with friends (The Saddlesores on Whale's deck!) or his many RMMGA friends, including George Wirth. After retirement, Norman made many trips to Texas to visit his good friend Poodie Locke, who was Willie Nelson's stage manager and the owner of Poodie's Hilltop Bar, and later to see the many friends he had made in Spicewood, Texas (his second home). Norman became an unofficial roadie and enjoyed spending many hours with Willie's crew on the tour bus. Norman was also an avid reader, with an encyclopedic mind, and never shied away from a good debate. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his loving aunt Elizabeth Dobson. Norman is survived by his loving sister/caregiver, Christine, along with four nephews, Charles, Michael, and Justin Draper and Richard Chialastri and three nieces, Jennifer Cole, Sara Draper and Megan Chialastri. Sincere thanks go out to Norman's many friends who rallied around him, especially the special person in his life, Kate Hamaker. Heartfelt gratitude is sent to Eric Grace, Gail Biddle, Bill Brooks, Joe Duffy, Arleen Chapman, Debbie Conrad and especially John Pope for your unwavering support. Thank you, Cathy Burke, for all you have done for him and continue to do during our grief. To Nancy, Joanna, Julie, Renee, Karina and the entire staff at Meadowview: Thank you for your care and patience, and to Loraine, Jay and his physical therapists from Holy Redeemer, your loving care and respect will never be forgotten. Norman was a kind and special soul who had "no bad days". A celebration of Norman's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect, Inc.
