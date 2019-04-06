Drayton, Timothy Wade, Jr., - 20, of Bainbridge, NY and formerly of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Albany Medical Center after a 6 year battle against ALS. He was born on May 26, 1998 in Pomona, NJ, son of Timothy Drayton, Sr. and Christina Swain. Tim loved riding bike and being outdoors, mechanics and go-carts. He will be missed by: his mother, Christina Swain; father, Timothy Drayton, Sr.; grandparents, Richard and Maryann Swain and Evelyn Samler; aunts and uncles: Sandy Finley, Laurie and Steve Cilento, Scott and Patricia Swain, Donna Drayton, Lee Drayton, Karen Drayton, and Colleen and John Drayton, as well as other aunts, uncles, and his best friend, Shawne Haring. Friends may call from 12:00-2:00pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Funeral services will begin at 2:30pm at the Sidney Bible Baptist Church, 32 West Main St. Sidney. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to the Make A Wish Foundation, who made a memorable trip possible for Tim early in his illness. Share condolences online at www.landersfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
