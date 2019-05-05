Dresh, George "Doug", - 56, of Northfield, NJ passed away April 29, 2019. Doug is a 1981 graduate of Mainland Regional High School. Doug was a talented musician who played with many local bands. He was also an avid skier who spent his winters in Steamboat, CO. That is until he met the love of his life, Coreen Volovski, and moved back full time to South Jersey. Coreen has lovingly cared for Doug for the past year since a heart attack put him in an unresponsive state. Doug is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and George Dresh, and his Aunt, Judy Russell, who was his second Mom. He is survived by his Aunt & Uncle, Evelyn & Richard Johnson, and many cousins including Kurt Russell and Lisa Johnson, who were raised together as Doug's brother and sister. Doug is beloved by many friends who all say he was the nicest guy they've ever known, always smiling and willing to give you the shirt off his back. Doug lived life to the fullest and along with skiing; he enjoyed and excelled at golf, surfing and fishing. He loved the Lord and shared that love through his kind and generous soul. A "Soulshine" Life Celebration will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 6:00pm at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ. A visitation will be held at Jeffries and Keates from 3:00pm until time of service. To pay respects, leave condolences, or share your fondest memories of Doug please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . In lieu of flowers there is a go fund me page at https://www.gofundme.com/for-doug-and-coreen to assist with Doug's final wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Home 609-646-3400
