DREWES, LINDA C., - 72, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, Gallaway Twp., NJ. Linda was born in Madison, Wisconsin, moved with her family to New Orleans, LA, from there to Harlingen, Texas, and then to Dallas, Texas, where she attended school, graduating from Kimbal High School, Class of 1965. She continued her studies at East Texas State University. During her years in the Dallas area, she became an avid, lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Linda worked in retail and as an accountant in businesses in the Dallas area until relocating to South Jersey where she worked as an accountant for several firms, as well as for private clients. After her health failed she spent the last several years at the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Hammonton, NJ. Linda was predeceased by her father, Alvin Drewes, her brother Tom Drewes, and her sister Judith Drewes Ore. She is survived by her loving mother, Margaret Drewes, her sister Sande Drewes Edman , her aunt Noreen Tkacz, and many cousins in the South Jersey area. Memorial services and interment are private.

