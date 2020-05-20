Drinks, CURTIS LAMONT, Sr., - 62, of Hammonton, Curtis was born at Atlantic City Hospital on March 23, 1958. He passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. He grew up in Pleasantville, NJ. He served the EHT community as an entrepreneur through his cleaning and environmental services business. He retired with his family to Nashville, TN. He loved gardening, sports, cookouts, traveling, fishing, and calling loved ones. Many of us knew Curtis(AKA Curty or Curly) by his famous bird-call. Curtis is survived by his children, Curtis L,Jr 24 and Darnee M 19, ex-wife Darlene(TN). Brothers; Lonnie Jr and Clarence E(NJ), Stanley D(Laurie)(GA). Sisters; Deborah and Gale(NJ), Tiffany(TN), Stacy(John)(IL). Step-father; "Pop" George Richards. Aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents; Lonnie Drinks, Sr and Minnie Hill/ Burrell, & sister Theresa. Cremation services will be at AC Crematory in Pleasantville on May 20 at 1:30pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at his beloved Heavensway Baptist Church by Rev John L Mack. Arrangements by www.mikalsfuneralparlor.com.

