Drinks, CURTIS LAMONT, Sr., - 62, of Hammonton, Curtis was born at Atlantic City Hospital on March 23, 1958. He passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. He grew up in Pleasantville, NJ. He served the EHT community as an entrepreneur through his cleaning and environmental services business. He retired with his family to Nashville, TN. He loved gardening, sports, cookouts, traveling, fishing, and calling loved ones. Many of us knew Curtis(AKA Curty or Curly) by his famous bird-call. Curtis is survived by his children, Curtis L,Jr 24 and Darnee M 19, ex-wife Darlene(TN). Brothers; Lonnie Jr and Clarence E(NJ), Stanley D(Laurie)(GA). Sisters; Deborah and Gale(NJ), Tiffany(TN), Stacy(John)(IL). Step-father; "Pop" George Richards. Aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents; Lonnie Drinks, Sr and Minnie Hill/ Burrell, & sister Theresa. Cremation services will be at AC Crematory in Pleasantville on May 20 at 1:30pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at his beloved Heavensway Baptist Church by Rev John L Mack. Arrangements by www.mikalsfuneralparlor.com.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
Gov. Phil Murphy announces Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day
-
Cedar Creek senior Paige Goolden remembered for optimism, grit and compassion
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.