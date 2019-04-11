Drueding, Kristen S., - 42, of Maurice River Township, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in Sharon Hill PA and raised in Philadelphia, Kristen has been a resident of Maurice River Township for 17 years and is formerly from Seaville, NJ. Kristen was a graduate of Rowan University and was employed as a social worker for the NJ State Prison system. She had volunteered at CARA and was very active in the Girl Scouts of America. She is survived by her husband Wayne C. Drueding, her daughter, Sarah L. Drueding of Maurice River Township, NJ, mother, Anne McCormick, brother, Michael McCormick and her sister, Lori McCormick, all of Philadelphia, grandfather Joseph F. O'Neill and many aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. A service of remembrance will be offered Sunday afternoon at four o'clock at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from three o'clock until time of service. Final resting place will be private at the convenience of her family. The family would appreciate contributions payable to the Sarah Drueding educational fund, care of Manager, Bay Atlantic FCU, 101 Elmer Rd, Vineland NJ 08360. Condolences may be made at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
