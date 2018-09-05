DuBois, Barbara, - 70, of Brigantine, passed away on Sunday September 2, 2018. Barbara was born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas and Ellen DuBois. Barbara was a graduate of West Catholic High School in Philadelphia. She was formerly employed as a bank officer at First Pennsylvania Bank and as a judiciary accountant for the State of New Jersey. Barbara volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Brigantine Senior Bus and the House of Charity fundraiser. She also was a Sacristan and Eucharistic Minister at St Thomas Church for many years. Barbara is survived by her brothers Thomas DuBois (Barbara) and John DuBois (Barbara) and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Loretta DuBois and Mary Gallagher, and brother-in-law John Gallagher. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's Life Celebration and viewing on Saturday September 8, 2018 from 9:30 to 10:45am at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South Brigantine NJ 08203. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be on Monday September 10th at 1pm at St's Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield Pa. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. or St Thomas Church at the above address. To share your fondest memory of Barbara please visit www.keatespum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
