Duca, Jane B., - 71, of Somers Point, passed away on Friday April 17, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Adam Borz and Elizabeth (nee O'Byrne) Borz. Jane was an herbalist and love animals. She raised Snow Shoe cats, and dogs, especially wolves and she owned and operated a horse farm in Virginia for many years. Left to cherish Janes memory are her sons Derek Earle, Sean Earle and Jay Custer and her siblings Barbara Morrison, Ronald Minnick, Frank Minnick, Brenda Allen, Charlene Thrasher and Jackie Dill. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

