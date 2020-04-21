Duca, Jane B., - 71, of Somers Point, passed away on Friday April 17, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Adam Borz and Elizabeth (nee O'Byrne) Borz. Jane was an herbalist and love animals. She raised Snow Shoe cats, and dogs, especially wolves and she owned and operated a horse farm in Virginia for many years. Left to cherish Janes memory are her sons Derek Earle, Sean Earle and Jay Custer and her siblings Barbara Morrison, Ronald Minnick, Frank Minnick, Brenda Allen, Charlene Thrasher and Jackie Dill. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Most Popular
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Galloway Township resident dies in car accident
-
Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
2 Bridgeton men charged after police find guns, drugs in Camden County hotel room
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.