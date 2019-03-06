Duckrey, Braxton "Tommy", - 56, of Williamstown, NJ on Feb. 28, 2019. For service information, visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com or call the Farnelli Funeral Home of Williamstown (856) 629-5291
