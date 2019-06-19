Dudak, Anne Catherine (nee Fritz), - 91, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Friday June 14, 2019. Born in Totowa, NJ she lived in North Caldwell and Cedar Grove, NJ before retiring to Manahawkin. Anne was a retired nurse, having worked for West Essex General Hospital in Livingston, NJ, St. Barnabas Hospital and for Southern Ocean County Hospital in Manahawkin. She also worked for WalMart in Manahawkin as a greeter until she was 77 years old. Anne was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Manahawkin. She was predeceased by her former husband Americo M. Frezza "Pope" and son Robert B. Frezza. She is survived by her loving children Eileen Mendyk of Kissimmee, FL, Michael Frezza (Theresa) of Little Egg Harbor, Mark S. Frezza of Manahawkin and Anne Marie Scofield of Bangor, PA, brother John Fritz of Sicklerville, NJ, grandchildren Major Yvonne Nollman USAF, Tracy Brown, Megan Moskovitz, Kimberly Maano and husband John Paul, Brian Scofield and Michael T. Frezza, great grandchildren Colton, Wyatt, Madison and Jackson and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11am at St. Mary of the Pines R.C. Church 100 Bishop Way Manahawkin, NJ 08050. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Anne's Memory to Seacrest Village Nursing Home 1001 Center Street, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.