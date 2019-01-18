Dudas , Mary Ellen (nee DelGaizo), - 85, of Hammonton, passed away Tuesday January 15, 2019 at the Royal Suites in Galloway, NJ. Born and raised in Waldwick, NJ, she loved the beach, casinos, dancing, singing, having family parties and enjoying all the holidays. Mary is predeceased by her husband Louis Dudas. Surviving are her daughter, Kristine LaBue of Mays Landing, NJ, son Paul LaBue of Sag Harbor, NY, two stepsons Randy Dudas ( Linda ) of Fairlawn, NJ and Steve Dudas ( Camila ) of Florida. Dear sister of Dominic DelGaizo, Frank DelGaizo, Nicoline Griffin, Fay Vaccaro, Edith Volanto and Jenny Smith. Loving grandmother of Brian and Matthew Dragotto and Aiden LaBue, Lauren Dudas and Amy Minerley (Chris). A viewing will be held Sunday from 2:00pm 4:00pm and 7:00pm 9:00pm and Monday from 9:30am-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel-St. Joseph Church Third & French Sreets Hammonton. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please share condolences: (marinellafuneralhome.com)
