Dudek, Mariusz "Mario", - 49, of Ventnor, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Mario was born in Poland on August 27, 1968, and was later raised in Atlantic City, NJ. Mario worked as a shift manager for Canada Dry for the last 22 years. He was a loving father, brother and devoted husband. A man of many talents and jack of all trades, Mario was the most selfless man, always willing to help his loved ones in need at the drop of a dime. Mario is survived by his wife, Dianne (nee Roman); his son, Dean; his brother Wojciech "Adam", his step-sons, Tyler and Kevin; his mother in law, Hilda Roman and many other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his mother, Zofia and his father, Alexander. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 28, 2018, 11:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Viewings will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, 7:00pm - 9:00pm, and again on Saturday, July 28, 2018, 10:00am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Mario has lived a life that will never stop giving. Mario, thank you for the everlasting memories. While the pain will never go away, the happiness you brought to hundreds of people will never be forgotten. We Love You. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
