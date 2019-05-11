Dudley, Sarah Devone (Watson), - Our beloved Sarah Watson Dudley, born in Windsor, NC went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Junius and Lola Mae Watson and predeceased by her brother, James Leroy Watson. She is survived by her daughters, Felecia Watson, Shebenka Dudley, one son, Junius Carlos Watson, sister, Alice Hickman (Odell), several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service: Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 305 Cowtrack Road, Windsor, NC 27983.
